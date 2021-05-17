The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the immediate past governor of Kwara, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, for questioning.

The spokesperson for the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed this to newsmen via an SMS on Monday.

Uwujaren gave no further information on reasons for the invitation.





Ahmed had governed the state between 2011 and 2019

But in December 2020, the EFCC invited him to clarify specific transactions and decisions he took while in office.

This is the second time the former governor will be invited by the commission since he left office in 2019.