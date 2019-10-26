<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Operatives of the Economic and Finacial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office, have arrested four members of internet fraud gang.

The suspects involved in internet fraud, forging of EFCC documents and the commission chairman’s signature were identified as Onoghere Romina (a.ka. Pastor Joseph Romeo); Emoregan Fidelis Kelly (a.k.a Williams Brian); Sunday Obi (a.k.a Stuart Symington) and Remember Akpobome.

The suspects allegedly used a cloned document of the EFCC as well as the forged signature of the acting chairman of the agency, Ibrahim Magu, to defraud an American lady.

They were arrested following intelligence report obtained from their victim, Patricia Dewan Walker, a 60-year-old American.

They were alleged to have defrauded Walker of an aggregate sum of $850,000 in dating scam.

Items recovered from the suspects included forged documents, including ‘Payment Guarantee’ from the Office of the President of Nigeria and mobile phones.

A statement contained on the agency’s Twitter page, said the suspects, who have confessed to the crime, will be charged to court after investigation.