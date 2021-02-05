



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said its operatives have arrested a fake medical doctor, Edidiong Inyang, for alleged N13m employment fraud.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement on Friday that Mr Inyang was arrested along Ritman University Road, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State on February 3.

It stated that the suspect was arrested following a petition by his brother-in-law, Charles Udonde.

According to the commission, Mr Udonde alleged that the suspect defrauded him and his friends of N10 million under the pretext of helping them to secure non-existent jobs at an international oil company.

He also alleged that Mr Inyang took N2.6million from him for Health and Safety Environment 1, 2 and 3 Certificate, Police clearance, Governor’s Recommendation Letter, Basic Diploma in Occupation Safety, Job Processing Fee, among others

READ FULL STATEMENT

EFCC Press Release

EFCC Nabs Fake Medical Doctor for Alleged N13m Employment Scam in Uyo

Operatives of the Uyo zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on February 3, 2021 arrested one Edidiong Emmanuel Inyang, a fake medical doctor who specialises in employment scam. He was arrested along Ritman University Road, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

Inyang ran into trouble when his brother-in-law, one Charles Bassey Udonde, whom he had offered to help secure employment with an International Oil Company, petitioned the Commission.

According to the petitioner, in 2016, the suspect collected N2.6million from him for Health and Safety Environment 1, 2 and 3 Certificate, Police clearance, Governor’s Recommendation Letter, Basic Diploma in Occupation Safety, Job Processing Fee, amongst others.





Narrating further, the complainant alleged that the suspect asked him to bring in more people as he had “slots” and wanted to help more people secure employment.

Convinced, the petitioner involved more people including his girlfriend, Idongesit Effiong Ekanem. The suspect successfully defrauded his friends over N10million for non-existent jobs.

Investigations into the matter reveal that the petitioner’s ordeal started in 2015 when the suspect met his wife (the complainant’s sister).

He had presented himself as a medical doctor and staffer of University of Uyo who recently got employed in an International Oil Company and wanted to settle down.

In 2016, they got married and the suspect informed his wife about the employment opportunity in the oil company.

The suspect asked his wife to inform her brother (the complainant) about the opportunity as his uncle who is a director in the oil company, had slots.

Believing her husband, the wife informed the brother and assisted with part of the money the husband requested for.

It dawned on them that the suspect is a serial fraudster when he was arrested by one of the security agencies (The Nigeria Police Force) in 2017, for scamming other people, using same method. The matter is still in court.

The suspect, who has been confirmed as an impostor, was arrested with a Stethoscope and a Samsung S6 tablet.

He will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

5 February, 2021