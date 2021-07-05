EFCC arrests six in Enugu for ‘internet fraud’

Enugu zonal officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested six suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu.

The EFCC disclosed this in a statement released on Monday.

According to the statement, the arrest was carried out due to credible intelligence received by the Commission concerning their alleged criminal activities.

“Four of the suspects: Obodoechina Caleb Chinedu, Offiah Darlington, Okwuosa Joseph, Kenneth Obi and Obinna Patrick were arrested on Thursday July 1, 2021 in a sting operation at No 2 Umuaba Street, New Haven Extension, Enugu, while two others, Chidera Owo and Ozuma Chukwuemeka Henry were nabbed on June 30, 2021 at No.6 Nwokolo Emene, besides Annunciation Hospital, Enugu,” the statement revealed.

Upon the arrest, items recovered include mobile phones, laptop computers, one Lexus ES 350 2011 model car with the registration number YAB-36-TT belonging to Offah Darlington, a black Toyota Venza Car 2007 model belonging to Ogonna Patrick and a Toyota Camry 2007 model belonging to Obinna Patrick.

Other recovered items include an iPhone X mobile phone, a RX330 Lexus SUV with Chassis number JTJHA31U040014 belonging to Franklin Chidera, an iPhone 5, iPhone 11 pro, Infinix phones and an Acura ZDX car with registration Number ABJ-611-DS belonging to Ozuma Chukwuemeka Henry.

The statement revealed that once investigations are concluded, the suspects will be charged to court.