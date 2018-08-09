The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested a former Director-General of the Department of State Services, Ita Ekpeyong.

Newsmen who witnessed the arrest at 46, Maman Nasir Street, Asokoro, Abuja, on Thursday afternoon reported that the EFCC men came in three buses and some patrol vehicles accompanied by over 20 armed policemen.

The operatives then searched the mansion for over two hours before leaving at 3.20pm.

It was observed that no cash was recovered.

The raid occurred barely 10 months after the DSS under the leadership of the recently sacked DG, Lawal Daura, prevented EFCC men from searching or arresting Ekpeyong despite a court order.

Sources told newsmen that the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, ordered the raid following a meeting with the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu; and the new DSS boss, Matthew Seyifa, on Wednesday.