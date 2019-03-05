



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one Azeez Yakubu Afolayan for impersonating the Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) and using his name to scam job seekers.

A statement on Tuesday by the acting EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade said Afolayan was arrested by EFCC operatives of its Ilorin Zonal Office Kwara state on February 20th, 2019, following complaints from one of his victims.

He explained that trouble started for him when a staff of the Customs Service, Hassan Garba Muhammed petitioned the EFCC, accusing him of defrauding innocent Nigerians, seeking employment into the Service.

He had so far defrauded them of about N1 million.

He said, “Under interrogation, he admitted to the crime,” Orilade quoted him as saying, “I started duping people since 2017 up till date, I duped about five people, I collected different amount of money from my victims and all of them used to transfer money to my bank accounts.”

“I used to tell them that I will help them to secure employment with the Nigerian Custom Services, but I was just scamming,” Orilade quoted.

He said some of the items recovered from him include, Nigerian Customs Service Application Forms, Customs employment letters, passports of some job seekers among others, adding that he will soon be charged to court.