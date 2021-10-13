EFCC arrests 22 for alleged internet fraud in Ogbomoso

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Command, on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, arrested 22 ”Yahoo Boys” for alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The suspects according to a statement issued by Wilson Uwujaren, Head of Media & Publicity of the anti-graft agency are Akintunde Ibrahim Olajide, Yusuf Taiye Afeez, Jimoh Idris Okikiola, Adeyemo Wariz Adegoke, Ademola Olalekan Saheed, Anif Abayomi Busayo, Oriade Sunday Oluwatobi, Ajadi Opeyemi Damilola, Peter Akanji Blessing, Olaoluwa Felix Oguniran, Agbei Shola Peter, Toheeb Adeagbo Tola, Ajayi Akinyinka Umar.

Others include Ibrahim Opeyemi Ishola, Samson Shonubi Oluwafemi, Oki Kayode Oluwadunsi, Durosamo Temitope Dickson, Akinremi Ridwan Abiodun, Ahmed Ogunyele and Olawore Ridwan Olalekan.

They were apprehended during an operation at their hideout in Ogbomoso, Oyo State based on intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

At the point of their arrest, five cars, several mobile phones, laptops and other incriminating documents were recovered from them.

Twenty of the 22 suspects have been indicted by the investigation. They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.