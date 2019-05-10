<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of a rising Nigerian musician, Afeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley and others in relation to alleged advanced fee fraud.

Acting Spokesman of the Commission, Mr Tony Orilade, made the confirmation to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

According to Orilade, he was arrested in Lagos in the early hours of Friday.

“Yes, he is with us. He is not the only person; he had some other persons also arrested alongside (him).

“They were arrested in relation to advance fee fraud, Internet-related cases and all of that.

“We shall give details shortly,” he said.