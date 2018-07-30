The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday arraigned three Independent National Electoral Commission officials in Ogun before a Federal High Court, Lagos, over alleged laundering of N179.8m.

The EFCC arraigned Yemi Akinwonmi, Dickson Atiba and Ogunmodede Oladayo before Justice Sule Hassan on eight counts bordering on conspiracy, benefiting from crime proceeds, receiving cash sums without going through financial institutions and accepting cash exceeding amount authorised by the law.

They were accused of receiving the said money from various commercial banks sometime in March 2015, in the build-up to the year’s general elections.

The offences contravened the provisions of sections 15(2)(d), 16 (d) 1(a), 16 (1) (d),16 (d) and 18 (a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 as amended.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

After their plea, the prosecutor, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, urged the court to remand them in prison custody, and issue a trial date.

Justice Hassan consequently adjourned the case until August 6 for hearing of the bail applications.

The court ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody pending hearing of their motion for bail.