The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday re-arraigned Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.), and four others in a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama, on a 25-count amended charge.

Dasuki, a former National Security Adviser (NSA) under Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, was first arraigned in November 2015.

He was arraigned alongside Amb. Bashir Yuguda, former Minister of State for Finance; Shuaibu Salisu, former Director of Finance and Administration in the Office of the NSA; Attahiru Bafarawa, former governor of Sokoto State; along with his son, Sagir, and Dalhatu Investment Limited, their family company.

EFCC dragged them to court on a 22-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and fraudulent diversion of public fund to the tune of N19.4 billion.

Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), EFCC counsel, had applied to the court for amendment of the former charges of 22 to 25. He also informed the court that Salisu should be excluded.

Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf, the judge, granted Jacobs’ prayers.

Again, when the new charges were read to them, they pleaded not guilty to all the allegations levelled against them.

The defence counsel, Olajide Ayodele (SAN) and Kayode Olatoke (SAN) prayed the court to allow the defendants to enjoy their existing bail.

Baba-Yusuf granted their prayers and adjourned until July 9 and 10 for commencement of trial.