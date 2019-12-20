<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned one Kelechi Nwaturuocha before Justice Darius Khobo of State High Court Kaduna on a two-count charge bordering on impersonation and cheating

Kelechi sometime in 2019 disguised himself as a lesbian named Donna Walshak on the social media and used the false identity to defraud one Vanessa Rose who sent him steam cards worth $1,900USD, which he converted to cash by selling same on the internet.

The money according to the investigation was wired to him through the accounts of two Nigerian ladies domiciled in two new generation banks.

Count one of the charge reads, “that you, Nwaturuocha Linjunior Kelechi sometime in 2019 at Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did fraudulently induce one Vanessa Rose, an American citizen living in the United States of America to deliver an aggregate sum of one thousand nine hundred United States Dollars ($1900) through steam cards to you, which you converted to naira in the sum of three hundred and eighty thousand Naira (N380,000), which he would not have done but for your deceit,

“by misrepresenting yourself as one Donna Roberts Walshak to her on Facebook and Gmail hangout social media and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 142(1) of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law No.5 of 2017”.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against him. Consequently, the prosecuting counsel E.K Garba urged the court to fix a date for hearing of the case while the defence counsel E.A Audu asked for the bail of the defendant.

The judge after listening to both counsels fixed January 20, 2020 for hearing of the bail application and commencement of trial, while remanding the defendant in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Kaduna.