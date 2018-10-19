



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned a former Minister of Education and one time Governor of Kano State, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, before a Federal High Court sitting in Kano

The former minister was arraigned alongside a former Foreign Affairs Minister, Amb. Aminu Wali and a former Commissioner in the state Alhaji Mansur Ahmed on a six count charge of conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N950,000,000

Mallam Shekarau’s re-arraignment before Justice A. L. Allegoa of the Federal High Court followed the transfer of Justice Zainab Bage Abubakar, who militarily arraigned him in may 2018 to another court.

One of the charge sheets held “that Ibrahim Shekarau, Aminu Wali and Ahmed Mansur on or about the 25th of March 2015, within the Kano Division of the Federal High Court retain, took possession and control of the cash sum of N950 million which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of an unlawful act of Deizani Allison-Madueke to wit: gratification, commits an offense contrary to Section 15 (1) of the Money Laundering Provision Act 2011 (As Amended) and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.

The three Defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them following which the prosecution counsel, Johnson Ojogbane, asked the court to fix a date for the trial.

Defense Counsel, JS Okutepa (SAN) appealed to the court to allow the defendants to continue to enjoy the bail earlier granted them by the court which was granted by the court.

The case was therefore adjourned to the 19th, 20th and 21st of November, 2018 for the commencement of trial.