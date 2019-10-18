<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, October 18, 2019, arraigned one Muhammad Dangana before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja on a 15-count charge, bordering on criminal diversion of funds, misappropriation and money laundering to the tune of over N587.700million.

Dangana, an executive assistant to the Financial Controller, ECOWAS Commission Secretariat, Abuja is facing prosecution alongside Aliu Sesay, Saleh Dangana and others, all of whom are at large.

Count 14 of the charges reads: “That you Muhammad Dangana, male adult, being the executive assistant to the Financial Controller, ECOWAS Commission Secretariat, Abuja, sometime in 2016 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did launder the sum of N200,000,000 you dishonestly diverted from ECOWAS Commission funds, entrusted in your care and management by using same to purchase a plot of land, being Plot 36 Guzape District, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, thereby committed an offence, contrary to Section 15(2)(d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 11 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all the charges, prompting the prosecution team, led by Wahab Shittu to ask the court for a trial date and to remand the defendant in prison custody.

Justice Abang remanded him in prison custody and fixed the matter for November 11, 12, 13 and 14 for trial.