The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday dragged a 24-year-old computer engineer, Ayodeji Folarin, before a Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja for allegedly defrauding three Americans of $8,500 in the process while posing as popular gospel artiste, Lara George.

The EFCC docked Folarin on a four-count charge of obtaining money by false pretences and possession of documents containing false pretence.

The anti-graft agency claimed that the accused person, who resides at 2, Folarin Street, Obada Oko in Abeokuta, Ogun, committed the offence between January and December 2016 in Ikeja, Lagos.

The prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, Temitope Banjo told the court that, “ While posing as Lara George and with the intent to defraud, the accused person obtained the sum of $8, 500 from Trevor Dawe, Rick Cuewo and Stephen Wilson who are all citizens of the United States of America.

“On June 2018, Folarin had in his possession, a World Lottery Organisation Winning Certificate and Affidavit of Common Law Marriage which all contained false pretences.

“The defendant also had in his possession emails containing false pretences,” the lawyer alleged.

According to the EFCC, the offences contravened Sections 1 (3), 6 and 8 (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006.

The accused person, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, a development which made his counsel, Samuel Shodipo to urge the court to grant him bail on the most liberal terms.

But the vacation judge, Justice Obafemi Adamson, ordered that the accused person be remanded at the Ikoyi Prisons.

The court also ordered that the case file should also be taken to the Court Registry for assignment to another judge who will hear the case after the court annual vacation.