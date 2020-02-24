<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Makurdi Zonal Office, Monday, arraigned Elizabeth Akaa over alleged N9m fraud bordering on breach of trust, dishonesty and misappropriation.

Newsmen learnt that the said chunk of money belongs to the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees, Guma chapter.

The suspect was made to appear before Justice M. A. Ikpambese of the Benue State High Court, Makurdi, capital of Benue state.

EFCC said this through a statement by its acting spokesman, Tony Orilade made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Further, Orilade explained that Akaa was alleged to have been entrusted with N27, 097,00 as the chairman of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employee, Guma Chapter, between 2016 and 2018 but dishonestly misappropriated a sum of N9,000, 000 and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 313 of the Penal Code Law of Benue (CAP)124 (Revised Edition) Laws of Benue State

2004.

He affirmed, “Trouble started for Mrs Akaa when the EFCC received a petition, dated April 25, 2019 by concerned staff of Guma Local Government Area, Gbanjiba, Benue State, alleging that she diverted monies belonging to deceased staff to her daughter’s account.





“The petitioner further alleged that, Akaa was a signatory to NULGE Guma Branch account but instead of operating this account for official transactions, she used her company’s account.

“She is also alleged to have been signing payment vouchers and receiving cash deductions from staff salaries meant to be remitted to family members of the deceased as part of compensation but allegedly diverting same to herself”.

But the suspect reportedly pleaded not guilty to the charge, upon which prosecuting counsel, G. G. Chia-Yakua requested for a trial date, and for the court to remand her in a Correctional Centre.

However, counsel to the defendant, Otache Bako, who was ready with a motion for bail, urged the court to grant her bail on most liberal terms.

In his ruling, Justice Ikpambese granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N500,000,000 with one surety in like sum.

He added that the surety must be resident and have a landed property within the jurisdiction of the court and must show evidence of such or a civil servant not below GL10 with letter of appointment and must deposit one passport photograph with the court.

The defendant was remanded in a Correctional Centre pending the perfection of her bail conditions and, the case was adjourned to March 25, for trial.