



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday arraigned one Valentine Ezeife, an alleged internet scammer, known as “yahoo–yahoo boy”, arrested with N20 million, a Lexus 570 and Toyota Camry car 2013, before FCT High Court, Apo.

The EFCC charged Ezeife, of Life Camp, Abuja on two counts of Internet fraud and unlawful possession of N20 million.

The prosecutor, Mrs Samuel Ugwuebulam, told the court that the defendant was arrested on Jan. 16, in a Life Camp residential area in Abuja, following intelligence reports of shady activities traced to him.

Ugwuebulam said the defendant was in possession of N20 million, Lexus 570 and Toyota Camry car suspected to be unlawfully obtained.

The offence, Ugwuebulam said, contravened the provisions of Section 319 of the Penal Code Act.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Valentine Ashi, ordered the defendant to bail to submit his international passport to the court ‘s Registrar.

Ashi ordered the defendant to produce a surety who must be blood relations and also reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The Judge adjourned the case until Feb. 25 for trial.