The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that it will arraign popular musician, Afeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, very soon.

Recall that Marley was arrested on Friday morning, his birthday, by the EFCC in connection with alleged Internet fraud and money laundering.

The EFCC arrested the singer based on “intelligence report” along with another artiste, Temidayo Omoniyi (aka Zlatan), and three other suspects — Tiamiu Abdulrahman, Adewunmi Adeyanju and Musa Abubakar — following an early morning raid at 9, Gbangbola Street, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos.

The Commission last year launched Operation Cyber Storm to curb the activities of internet fraudsters, with over 150 suspects reportedly arrested across the country so far.

The EFCC’s acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, confirmed that the Commission had received the order to detain Naira Marley.

Such orders to keep a suspect in custody could take either seven, 10 or 14 days.

When asked until when the musician would be detained, Orilade simply said, “He will be charged to court as soon as we have a clear date.”