The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will on Thursday arraign Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia on 18 charges at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia is to be arraigned before Justice Rilwan Aikawa, alongside Godwin Obla, SAN.

The EFCC had on Tuesday arrested Rita who is a dismissed judge of the Federal High Court.

Her arrest took place on the premises of the Lagos High Court, Lagos, Ikeja shortly after Justice Hakeem Oshodi struck out the corruption charges made against her by the EFCC.

As she attempted to leave the courtroom, EFCC officials moved to surround the dismissed judge.

Upon sighting them, the judge made a hasty retreat and went back upstairs into Justice Oshodi’s courtroom to seek the protection of the court from the EFCC officials.

Justice Oshodi, when notified about the development, said there was nothing he could do, as “the file had been closed.”

Her co-defendant, Mr. Godwin Obla, SAN, was however allowed to leave the court premises.

Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia was standing trial before the court on charges bordering on unlawful enrichment, taking property by a public officer, corruption, forgery and giving false information to an official of the EFCC, while Mr. Obla was Charged with bribing her with N5m.

They had both pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Before her arrest, the trial judge, Justice Oshodi, in a ruling, had struck out the 31 counts filed by the EFCC against Ofili-Ajumogobia and Mr. Obla on the grounds that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the suit.

According to Channels TV, the judge ruled that, based on the judicial precedent set by the case of Justice Nganjiwa Vs FRN, the EFCC had “jumped the gun” in filing the first amended charge.