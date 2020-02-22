<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian ace rapper Eedris Abdulkareem, who was recently dragged before the police for reportedly beating up his landlord, whom he accused of sexual harassment, has taken a swipe at the popular actress, Mercy Aigbe.

Abdulkareem was reacting to the actress’s recent video on Valentine’s day, where she advised young ladies dating married men to cash out as fast as possible.

“If you are a side chic to a married man, Girl, you are better be cashing out. Secure the bag, get that dough, get that money because that man isn’t yours. Sis, he isn’t yours. He belongs to another woman so please it had better be worth it. Don’t go and collect chocolate and flowers as gifts from a married man oh,” she said.

However, defending herself after the backlash that trailed the video, the actress said she will never encourage girls to be side chicks to married or single men. She claimed that she was taken out of context as some parts of the video were cut off by ”mischievous persons.”

According to the veteran music act who also claimed to be a big fan of the actress, he is of the opinion that as a star, the actress enjoys her single life more than being married and so she encourages other ladies to live as single mothers.

He further said that her broken marriage was not the fault of her husband as she voluntarily walked out of her home.