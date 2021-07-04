Eedris Abdulkareem: President Buhari is a tyrant

Veteran Nigerian music act, Eedris Abdul Kareem, has labelled President Muhammadu Buhari as a tyrant, saying Nigerians are like slaves in chains under his administration.

The hip hop star said although the APC government promised change, they were not prepared as Buhari just wanted to be a president and has nothing to offer Nigerians.

Eedris in an interview with Daily Post lamented that Buhari has done nothing but to dash the hopes of Nigerians and taken Nigeria back to where it was 20 years ago.

“The APC government promised us to change, but Nigerians are in chains, they’ve made everybody become slaves. It’s a sad situation,” he said.

“Buhari just wanted to be a president and doesn’t have anything to offer. He just wanted to rule and was not prepared. He does not have what it takes to govern this country. It’s the truth, but a sad story.

“This is the worst government Nigeria has ever experienced. He took us back 20 years.”

Eedris further said that despite his love for Nigeria, he has given up on the government, adding that, “the APC government is for themselves not for the people.

“Nigeria is in a sad situation; there’s no hope until we have a change of government and leaders who are ready to give us basic amenities.

“We have a President that does not believe in the youths. He once said Nigerian youths are lazy. We are in deep sh*t in this country and there’s no hope as most companies have left Nigeria for Ghana,” the Jagajaga crooner said.