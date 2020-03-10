<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Veteran singer Eedris Abdulkareem has mocked Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II over his dethronemnet by the Kano state government.

Following Sanusi’s dethronement, the Kano state government immediately named one of the sons of late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Fulani Emir of the state.

Reacting to the development, Abdulkareem making reference to bribery allegations against Ganduje, described Sanusi’s situation as unfortunate and a proof of real corruption in Nigeria.

He further stated that Sanusi was paying the price for championing the propaganda that Former President Goodluck Jonathan was corrupt.





On his Instagram page, he wrote: “Dear Sanusi Lamido, a corrupt man caught stuffing dollars into his babariga removed you from office!

“It’s an unfortunate situation but this is the price you have to pay for championing the Jonathan is Corrupt cause with no evidence but propaganda.

“Today, you are witnessing the real corruption! Goodluck!”

Meanwhile, Ganduje’s aide has revealed that Sanusi will be under house arrest and won’t be allowed to entertain visitors following his exile after being dethroned.

Yakasai also claimed that Sanusi will only be after his freedom not next election.