<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Convener, Pan Niger Delta Forum, Chief Edwin Clark, has urged the National Assembly not to pass the bill seeking to allow foreign education for repentant insurgents.

He stated that passing such a bill could be counter-productive, adding that the insurgents never believed in western education.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, Clark said he was on the same page with the Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, that such a bill could increase insurgency such that young people would become insurgents so that they would later claim to have repented for them to be given foreign education.





He urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the military to rout insurgents and bring the war against insurgency to an end very soon.

Clark said, “I am ashamed to hear this; people who do not like western education, you are saying they should be sent abroad. To do what?”

Clark, who is also a leader of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum, called on the service chiefs to retire, adding that if they did not do so, Buhari should relief them of their duties.