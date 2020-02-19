<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ijaw National leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to correct some of his lapses through appointment of successor of the outgoing President of Court of Appeal.

Chief Clark, represented by a former Nigeria’s ambassador to the Scandinavian countries, Amb. GodKnows Igali, who gave the charge in Abuja, at a book launch also advised the President not to delay the sack of service chiefs.

Recall that Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa is due for retirement on March 4.

“The whole country and indeed the international community is watching how Mr President will handle the next appointment for the Presidency of the Court of Appeal,.

“(Thisis) as the current occupier bows out and the position becomes vacant on March 4, 2020, and those of the service chiefs which will soon be vacant.

”My Prayer is that Mr President will do the right thing.”

The elder statesman, while hailing the Senate for considering to review Nigeria’s constitution, charged them to look at religion critically.

”Religious difference has been one of the main problems causing insecurity and disunity in the country.

Speaking also at the same event, the National President, Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Samsom Ayokunle, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to re-write his name by tackling ongoing insecurity challenges.





”Write good history about yourself. Let Nigerians know you for what is face-worthy.

”I have said it again and again that the type of bloodshed that is going on in Nigeria is not a good history that we are going to recall.

”It will be good to make sure that those in government fight violence in Nigeria.

”Because if they fail to accomplish a Nigeria where there is peace and security, it will be sad and it will be part of their history forever and ever.

”Let us appeal to those in power to right history that we all will be proud of,” he said.

Also speaking, His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, Archbishop emeritus of Abuja, said that the Christian faith is a gift from God and Christian’s must use it for the world.

Onaiyekan, who warned against the continuous persecution of Christians, stressed that the country would only prosper when Christians and Muslims live together in peace.

”Many Christians in Nigeria feel persecuted; when someone says he or she is persecuted, nobody should say otherwise because he who wears the shoe knows where it pitches.

”We must find a way of getting ourselves together and see each other as human beings. Whatever dialogue and peace cannot solve, war cannot solve it either.

”Peace is not keeping quiet when something is wrong, peace is speaking out the truth and finding the right solution to solve it. Let us pray for our nation,” he said.