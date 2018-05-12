Former Federal Commissioner for Information and South South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has bemoaned the refusal of the Federal government to implement the 16-point agenda presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Pan- Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF in 2016.

Speaking at his Asokoro residence, Abuja, when the new national Chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, and a former military administrator of Akwa Ibom State, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, (retd) led the leadership on a visit to him, Clark described the action of the Federal Government as further marginalisation of the Niger Delta. He also decried the inability of the federal government to implement the demand of the relocation of the operational headquarters of the oil companies to Niger-Delta.

Clark who is the leader of PANDEF and the Convener, thanked the group and its new leadership for visiting him, just as he also reiterated his call for the restructuring of Nigeria, where equality of citizenship, equal development of all areas and where power will shift to the states or regions.

The Ijaw leader who noted that the federal government receives over 52 percent of the national revenue, which according to him, should not be the case, however observed that PANDEF was established in 2016 to help resolve the crises in the Niger-Delta region and vandalization of oil pipelines, adding that there is peace in the region today due to the efforts put in place by PANDEF.

Clark recalled that the group met with President Buhari on November 1, 2016 and presented a 16 point agenda to him, adding that despite that, nothing has been done to develop the region, he said. “We wanted dialogue with the President so that he will know what is going on in the region, the oil pollution, the eco system that has been destroyed and environmental degradation. PANDEF was formed to draw the attention of the federal government to the fact that the region is very much undeveloped.

“Except for the take off of the Maritime University and the upgrading of the Maritime Academy, Oron, which has passed second reading at the National Assembly, other items in the 16-point agenda presented to President Buhari have not been attended to.”

It will be recalled that the leaders in handing out the 16- point proposals to the President, said that if implemented it would help restore peace to the oil-rich region.