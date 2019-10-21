<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chief Edward Onoja has been was on Monday sworn-in as the Deputy Governor of Kogi State.

He was earlier screened by members of state assembly, at the assembly complex in Lokoja.

The swearing-in was performed on him by the Chief Judge (CJ) of Kogi State, Justice Nasir Ajanah.

The Grand Khadi of the state, Abdulkareem Aruwa.

The state assembly, last Friday, impeached Elder Simon Achuba as the deputy to Governor Yahaya Bello, shortly after receiving the report of the panel set up to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against the former deputy.

Achuba on Sunday declared his impeachment as unconstitutional, saying that he will challenge it in court.

Onoja who recently resigned as the Chief of Staff to the Governor, is the running mate to Bello, in the November 16 state governorship election.