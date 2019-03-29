<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

An educationist, Mr David Olawale, has suggested the adoption of chess and scrabble in the education system to boost the mental capacity of students.

Olawale, who is the Director of White Waters School in Ojo, near Lagos, made the suggestion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

He said that the games were pertinent in improving the thinking acumen of school children and enhancing their social skills.

“Pupils should play chess and scrabble because they have great benefits to brain power and the games help pupils to perform well in classroom.

“Playing chess and scrabble will make pupils to get used to sitting for a longer period of time and thinking about problem and skills that can prove very beneficial in the classroom.

“I am of the opinion that chess and scrabble should be adapted into the school curriculum from kindergarten to the secondary school level.

“It will be an innovation and a step forward in the Nigerian education sector if these games can be enshrined in the curriculum.”

Olawale said that his school recently held the 2nd edition of its Close Chess and 1st edition of Intermediate Scrabble Championship, where pupils were able to practicalise what they had learnt.

The games aid a child’s social skills and present valuable life skills that can help children in the classroom and the playground.

“Playing these games in particular can also improve cognitive skills such as maths, logic, strategic thinking and retentive memory.

“What we intend to achieve from competitions like this, is to build the thinking capability of a child and the physical exercise helps in improving and strengthening their muscles.

“They also help to indulge their brain in constant stimulation, thus improving the brain’s performance.

We also intend to expose their minds the way they think.

“We intend restructuring their thought so as to be able to think for themselves. So that in the future they can contribute to the growth of this country by inventing and producing, not just working for other people.

“We just need to encourage a proper mindset. We would continue to organise such a competition every year, to allow our pupils show all the skills they have learnt in the classroom.

“We hope to see few of our pupils doing great in both international and national competitions,” Olawale said.