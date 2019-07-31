<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) in partnership with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has concluded plans to commence free capacity building programmes in welding and fabrication, furniture-making, auto-gele and beauty care, interlocking blocks production, among others across various locations in Edo State.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Job Creation and Skills Development, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, said that the training would hold in Benin City, Auchi, Ekpoma and Agbede, noting that the skills development programmes promoted by the state government are aimed at building a skilled workforce in the state.

According to her, “We have entered into a partnership with ITF to train Edo residents in various technical skills that are in high demand. The people are going to be picked from the various localities where the trainings are being held.

“The training is also geared at building the right mix of experts that would work in the Production Center in Benin and the ones to be established in Edo North and Edo Central. The training entails welding and fabrication for six months; furniture-making for six months; auto-gele and beauty care for a month, interlocking tiles production for six months and Catering and Event Management for three months.”

She said the programmes are open to residents in the areas, urging the people in the localities to take advantage of the training programmes to learn life-long skills that would enable them to earn decent wages.

“The Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in the state is keen on ensuring that residents in the state are properly trained to transform the state into an economic hub that would export skills and products to boost our Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The structures to do this is being built. All that is needed is to close the skills gap, which we are doing with these training programmes with development agencies,” she added.