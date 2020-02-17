<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Professor Emmanuel Aluyor, the Vice Chancellor of Edo State University, Iyamho, at the weekend, read the riot act to the newly admitted students of the 2019/2020 academic session, warning them against any form of social vices.

Such social vices the new students were advised to run from include cultism gangstarism, smoking or possession of hard drugs and examination malpractice, among others.

The vice chancellor, who gave the warning during the 5th matriculation ceremony of the university at the Aliko Dangote Auditorium, told them that the consequence for those offences was outright expulsion from the university.

According to him “I advised that you read up the rules and regulations of the university to be properly guided.”

He said the Edo State University has prided itself to be the model for the 21st century universities in Nigeria with its world class technologically enhanced teaching and learning facilities.





“Such technology tools is the CANVAS Learning Management System and the rebuts Academic Information System (AIS) and the adoption of the Competency Based curriculum in medicine, the Outcome Based Education (OBE) learning system for the faculty of Engineering, Power Laboratories for Physiology students and fully equipped Engineering workshop for teaching multi-scale manufacturing etc,” he said.

Professor Aluyor also urged the newly admitted students to seize the opportunity of making the best use of the facilities provided to enhance their learning in the university.

While congratulating them for being found worthy and also being successful in the admission into the university, Aluyor said the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) offered admission to 689 applicants to study in the university but that only 503 were qualified and cleared to study in their chosen fields.

The vice chancellor also advised parents to partner with the management in the training of their children to be leaders of tomorrow in Nigeria by always monitoring their activities and performance in terms of class attendance, test, assignment and examination results through the CANVAS LMS available in the university.