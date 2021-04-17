



Edo State University, Uzairue, over the weekend recorded another milestone with the induction of its first set of post graduate students.

The post graduate students were part of the 593 new students who matriculated for the 2020/2021 academic session.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, who performed the matriculation and induction ceremony, reiterated the management’s commitment in ensuring that all programmes offered by the institution are completed within the stipulated time frame.

He charged the new students to make the best use of the facilities provided in the University to become grounded and employable after graduation, even as he assured the students of the University’s resolve to continue to produce the highest quality graduates.

He however warned against acts that are inimical to the university environment and the society at large.

“We as a University have made a commitment to run all our programmes within the stipulated time for the progammes.





“You can attest to the fact that we have kept faith with this commitment for our undergraduates. Despite the Covid pandemic, we graduated our students in 2020 as planned,” Aluyor said.

The VC who congratulated the new students for their successful admission into the University, urged parents to take advantage of the Learning Management System (LMS), to monitor the academic performance of their children from home.

He thanked the state Governor and Visitor to the University, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for his support in making the institution achieve its set goals over the years.

In his remark, a former Chief of Staff to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mike Ogiadomhe, advised the matriculating students to direct their energies to the course for which they are in the University, so that they would be found worthy in character and in learning at the end of their course.

He urged them to work hard to make the University, not just one of the best, but the very best University in the country.

According to him, “This is one of the best universities we have in the country as at today, by standards and I will like it to be the best university in Nigeria”.