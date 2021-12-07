Edo traders welfare union eliminate over 60 illegal ticketing bodies – union president

The Traders Welfare Union of Nigeria, Edo State Chapter, has said it has eliminated over 60 illegal ticketing in various markets in Edo State, thereby releasing the burden of over-taxing on the traders.

Comrade Lucky Orukpe, President of the Union, who disclosed this in Benin City when the Union held their Traders Day, 2021, said, the Union which came on board in 1997 is a Human Rights Organization meant to put a stop to all illegal levies in the markets. The theme of the occasion was “The activities of Bad Market Leaders/Evil Unions in our Markets and the Consequences.”

Orukpe said, “We have been able to eliminate 39 illegal ticketing in New Benin Market, 11 in 3rd junction and 19 in Lagos Street.

“We have a mission and vision to set our traders free from oppression and injustice, just as we are poised to put a stop to those forcing people to join evil Unions before they can trade in our market.

“These evil unions are responsible for the high cost of food items in the state and this is why we are calling on the Edo State Government to support us in order to eradicate the ugly trend.”

The union, Orukpe also said, need the support of the security agents to help them, so that they can put an end to the thuggery and cultism inside Edo markets, especially this Christmas period.

He further said, “No fewer than 15 children have been withdrawn from the streets and sent to schools and skill acquisition centres to learn skills and we advised the traders not to allow their children to be involved in street hawking during school hours as anyone found would be handed over to the government for prosecution.”.

The union however used the occasion to install the Member representing Oredo Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Ogbeide Ihama as their Patron.

Receiving the award, Hon. Ogbeide said, it was very emotional and touching that the widows in the union came out to pray for him.

“I think you know the implication of the prayer of widows as stipulated in the book of Life, the Bible. These women have been my support base as they pray for me regularly. Today, they also dedicated their time to pray for me. I’m so humbled.”

He specially thanked the President of the Union, Comrade Lucky Orukpe, for all his efforts in fighting for the welfare of traders.

He said he carefully listened to all the issues raised by the union and promised to assist them where necessary, advising those youths tormenting the market women to desist from such evil act so that their life would not be cut short as such action is totally against humanity.

Haruna Yusuf, the Senior Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Security, in his remark said it was clear that the Traders Welfare Union under the leadership of Comrade Lucky Orukpe was doing a great job.