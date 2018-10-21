The Edo Government Task Force Against Human Trafficking on Sunday embarked on a door-to-door sensitisation of residents at Uromi community, in Esan North East Local Government Area of the state.

The leader of the task force, Mr Endurance Uhunmwangho, disclosed that his team would leave no stone unturned in sensitising members of the public about dangers involved in human trafficking.

Uhunmwangho stressed the need to further educate people of the area not to be deceived into being trafficked overseas in the name of greener pasture, despite on-going efforts of the government.

He said that “We decided to engage in this door-to-door exercise because even with the efforts of our government and other stakeholders in the fight against human trafficking, people still fall to the antics of traffickers and allowed themselves to be deceived about greener pasture abroad.’’

He appealed to parents in particular to help their children identify the gifts of God in their lives early enough, and make them useful to the society.

“For us as parents, I will advise us to encourage our children discover their God-given talents and gifts. This will keep them busy and prepare them for what they want to be in future, because it is said that an idle mind is the devil’s workshop,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Edo had received no fewer than 3,500 returnees from Libya within the last one year.

NAN also reports that the task force had earlier in the year taken the advocacy and sensitisation campaign to public places such as churches, mosques and schools across the state.