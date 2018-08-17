The Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), has completed training for a new batch of 1, 500 public primary school teachers in the state, on the use of modern technologies in the classroom.

The training is an initiative of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to reform the basic education sub-sector of the state, and restore the glory of public education.

It entails training of teachers and deployment of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), and reforming the school system to adapt to modern trends in pedagogy.

The training of the teachers selected from public primary school across the state is a component of the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) Teachers’ Professional Development (TPD) phase II programme.

Recall that in May 2018, Governor Obaseki launched the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) programme, which signalled the start of the overhaul of the basic education sub-sector in the state.

The Edo-BEST TPD phase II programme entails the training of teachers on new teaching methods, deployment of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools in teaching; harmonisation of teaching and learning outcomes across locations as well as the adoption of interactive classroom management model among others.

Other aspects captured by the training include: governance and institutional development; teacher and curriculum development; community participation and partnership; and infrastructure and organisational development.

The 1, 500 teachers who have completed their training, are part of the 5, 000 teachers selected from primary schools across the three senatorial districts of the state and are being trained in three batches.

According to the Chairman of Edo SUBEB and Special Adviser to the Governor on Basic Education, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, 3, 500 other teachers are expected to complete their training on August 31 and September 14, noting that by September, the state government would have successfully trained a total of 7000 teachers and outfitted them with digital devices and smart phones for the headteachers.