The Edo State Government has said it has concluded plans to commence distribution of relief packages to vulnerable persons in the state to cushion the effects of the stay-at-home directives to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Addressing journalists at the Edo State Food Bank, in Benin City, Chairman, Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA), Isoken Omo, said officials at the facility are repackaging items received by the state government for onward distribution to poor and vulnerable persons.

She said: “Our targets are vulnerable persons, destitute, the less privileged and persons with physical disabilities. The people who are really in need of the items and who the stay-at-home order has adversely affected are also going to receive these materials. Governor Godwin Obaseki, in his wisdom, decided to provide food to thousands of families in Edo State and we are here to coordinate the efforts.





According to her, “We have several relief materials to be distributed. They include rice, beans, garri, palm oil, millet, tomatoes pastes, noodles, detergents, soaps, face mask, hand gloves, sanitisers among others.”

She added that the channel of distribution will be announced by the governor and the information will be passed across to the people on how they will get the relief packages in due course, noting, “People do not need to rush out or leave their houses. Information will be communicated on when and how they will get their packages.

“The relief package factories where our items are being repackaged have been set up across the three senatorial districts in Edo North, Edo Central, Edo South.”