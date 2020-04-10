<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, has disclosed that there are nine new suspected cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in four Local Government Areas of the state, noting that the samples of the patients have been collected and sent to the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) for testing.

The commissioner, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, urged residents to stay at home and observe other precautionary measures to avert further spread of the virus.

Okundia said the nine samples were collected in Esan West (4), Esan Central (2), Oredo (2), and Orhionmwon (1) LGAs.

He, however, reassured that all COVID-19 patients in the state are responding well to treatment.

He said, “As at today, we have recorded nine new suspected cases in Edo State, raising the total number of suspected cases to 72. There are 288 persons who had contacts with confirmed cases. The number is likely to increase significantly in the next few weeks, unless we take very drastic actions to slow down the spread.





“This we can achieve by complying with the state government’s stay-at-home and social distancing directives, as well as other precautionary measures to curb the spread of the deadly disease.”

The commissioner added, “Governor Godwin Obaseki has ordered the shutdown of any hotel found to be hosting guests who travelled in from outside Edo state and does not inform the COVID-19 response team to screen such guests. Vehicles with passengers not adhering to the social distancing regulations will also be impounded and their drivers prosecuted.

“As a government, we have taken serious steps to prevent further spread of this virus. Though we are also ready to handle any cases recorded in the state, we urge all residents to support the state government and other health practitioners as we intensify efforts to keep Edo people safe and healthy.”