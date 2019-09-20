<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The House of Representatives member representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency of Edo State, Jude Ise-Idehen, has tasked the Federal and state governments to invest more in the education sector to foster economic and technological growth of the country.

He made the call in Benin City at an interactive session with his constituents/essay competition for tertiary, secondary and primary school pupils to mark his 100 days in office.

Idehen said education remains the bedrock of any developed nation, stressing that there is no country in the world that is said to have been developed without its roots traced to education.

“No nation can strive without good education, hence I decided to organize this programme for the people of my constituency as part of my quota to the development of the education sector and to also encourage the students in their education,” he said.

The lawmaker said for the nation to pride itself as the giant of Africa, the Federal and the state governments must put a large part of their annual budgets into the education sector.

Commending the federal lawmaker, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, said he (Idehen) had started on a right note, pointing out that he should not renege on his manifesto which centre on rescuing the people through empowering the youths and provision of other social and economic amenities that will ameliorate their plights.

He said despite being in tribunal for the better part of the days, he was still able to come out with such initiative, and expressed confidence that he would not disappoint Egor and Ikpoba-Okha people.