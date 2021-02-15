



The Edo Government on Monday said that the state has in the last 72 hours, recorded 103 new cases and three more deaths from the COVID-19 in the second wave of the pandemic.

The state’s COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr Andrew Obi, disclosed this on Monday during a virtual meeting of the state’s COVID-19 Task Force.

Obi said government is intensifying the enforcement of compulsory use of facemasks and other guidelines to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

He noted that the state, within the same timeframe, recorded 60 new recoveries and six more health workers infection.





He urged residents to complement government’s efforts at containing the pandemic by strictly adhering to all safety and health guidelines.

“We also recorded six more health workers infection with 835 active cases who are currently being treated at various treatment and isolation centres in the state.

“With the new health workers infection, we now have a total of 383 health workers that have been infected with the virus since Dec. 1, 2020.

“When the state started tracking the second wave of the pandemic surpassing 381 health workers infection recorded throughout the first wave, he said.