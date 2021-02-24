



The Edo government on Wednesday in Benin said the state recorded 10 new cases and four more deaths from coronavirus as the government intensified efforts to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

The state COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr Andrew Obi, said this during a virtual meeting of the state COVID-19 Task Force.

Obi reiterated the need for residents to comply with prevention protocols to curb the spread of the virus, adding that the state also recorded 52 more recoveries.





According to him, Edo State recorded 10 new cases, from 295 samples collected in the last 24 hours. Four more deaths and 52 recoveries were also reported.

“About 623 active cases are being managed at various treatment and isolation centres in the state,” he said.

He urged residents to complement government’s efforts in containing the pandemic by strictly adhering to all safety and health guidelines.

He further called on residents to continue the wearing of face masks when in public, wash their hands regularly under running water, use alcohol-based hand sanitisers and also observe social distancing.