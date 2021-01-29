



The Edo State Government has announced February 1, 2020, as the resumption date for public primary schools in the state.

It said that teachers who fail to make themselves present when the schools resume will have to forfeit their salary.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., who added that the “government has activated the No Work, No Pay policy.”

The statement read, “This is to inform all parents, teachers and the general public that all public primary schools in Edo State shall resume full activities on Monday 1st February 2021.

“Parents are expected to make their children and wards ready for resumption on this date. The Edo State Government wishes to reemphasize that all public school teachers and head teachers are required to be present in their various schools.

“Failure to resume work would be considered a forfeiture of salary as the government has activated the No Work, No Pay policy.”





Ogie further said, “Head teachers and teachers who are desirous of staying away from work in support of the sponsored strike action by certain elements of the Edo State Branch of the National Union of Teachers, are required to hand over all school property in their custody to their respective Education Secretaries.

“The Edo State Government through the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) is collaborating with the relevant security agencies to ensure the protection of all public schools and any willful destruction of government property will be met with criminal prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.”

Newsmen had earlier reported that the February 1 resumption date was kicked against by the Nigeria Union of Teachers in Edo State on Wednesday.

The Union directed public primary school teachers who are currently on strike to shun the resumption date over the failure of the state government to meet its 10-points long-age demands.