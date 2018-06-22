The Commissioner of Police in Edo, Johnson Kokumo, has urged officers of the command to put in more efforts at their duty posts while ensuring they work in tandem with the objectives and vision of the Force.

Kokumo made the call on Friday in Benin while decorating 20 newly promoted officers in the command.

He said: “Promotion comes from God and through hard work and diligence.

“You have worked diligently on your former ranks hence your recommendation and elevation to your new ranks.

“To whom much is given, much is expected, and elevation is not for you to relax or go to sleep.

“But this is a clarion call for you and indeed all officers in the command to redouble your commitment and dedication to duty, particularly in tandem with the objectives and vision of the Nigerian Police Force.”

Responding on behalf of the decorated officers, Salisu Mohammed, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, expressed gratitude to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and the Police Service Commission for the promotion.

He gave an assurance that the promoted officers would not betray the confidence reposed in them.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mohammed and CSP Ukoh Okuchukwu were promoted to Assistant Commissioner of Police while 18 others were promoted from Deputy Superintendent of Police to Superintendent of Police.