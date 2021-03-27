



Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested an operator of Point of Sales (POS) for robbery and kidnapping.

The suspect, 29-year-old Gadimoh Ofei Bright, was arrested on 23 March 2021 by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit in Edo State after weeks of a discreet investigation.

Police said he usually assisted armed robbers and kidnappers collect money from victims’ bank accounts in Igarra in Edo State.

Confirming the police findings, Bright said, “I help them collect cash with my POS.”





Bright identified Idowu Afhare, popularly known as “Warri,” as one of his accomplices.

The said Idowu is now at large.

Items recovered from the suspect are Two POS Machines, 11 ATM cards with different names, five mobile phones with SIM cards and a cash sum of N156,000.

Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bello Kontongs, said investigations on the matter were still in progress.

The police image maker said efforts were in place to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.