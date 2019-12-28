<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr. Osaigbovo Aghatise, a Benin based philanthropist remembered widows in Edo State as he gave out food items worth millions of naira to over 100 of them in the state to enable them celebrate the Christmas and the New Year.

Giving out the items to the widows to mark his annual Children’s party/end-of-year carnival, Aghatise said his gesture to the widows is aimed at reducing their financial burdens and to make them have a wonderful celebration in the Christmas and New Year season.

Aghatise said “most often, the widows in our society are not remembered during period like this and that they are left to their faith to cater for themselves alone.”

He said the widows in our society need a helping hand, adding that they do not require a million naira from anyone to be happy but a token can do.

On the part of the Children’s party/end-of-year carnival which was the 9th in its series, he said it was to promote the joy of the season and to enliven their hearts in the series of events lined up to ensure that they are given the best of the essence of the celebration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.

The philanthropist added that it is also to remind the children that they owe it as a duty to become worthy ambassadors of the state and the country at large by threading on the path of honour, diligence, dedication to their studies and becoming the best in the circumstance.

He tasked the children to always imbibe the spirit of hard work and to avoid all forms of social vices that have unfortunately characterised the lives of majority of the present youth.

“I therefore enjoined our children to always imbibe the spirit of hard work and to avoid all forms of social vices that have unfortunately characterised the lives of the majority of our present youths.

“You must not indulge in any act of cultism whatsoever,” he advised