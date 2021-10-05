Edo: NUT begs government not to interfere in union election

The Edo State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Pius Oaikhena Okhueleigbe, has appealed to the government not to interfere in the union’s forthcoming elections of new executive officers.

He made the appeal at the 2021 World Teachers Day Celebration with the theme “Teachers at the heart of education recovery” held in Benin City.

Okhueleigbe said winners that would emerge after the union’s election, would provide an all-inclusive leadership for the betterment of all.

‘I wish to appeal passionately to government at all levels not to interfere in the politics of the union (NUT).

‘Kindly allow teachers to decide on who will administer their affairs. I wish to assure the government that whoever gets elected into offices would work harmoniously with the authority in the collective task of lifting education to the desired height in our dear state,’ the state union leader said.

The NUT Chairman, while also decrying the acute shortage of teachers in the state, encouraged the governor to recruit qualified teachers to make up for the shortages, especially in the rural areas.

Responding, the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, assured the leadership of the union that government will not interfere but that the teachers should endeavour to elect those that would lead them well.

The governor also promised that school heads would be based on seniority and merits just as he said the welfare of the teachers would be given utmost priority in the state.