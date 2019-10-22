<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Leadership crisis has hit the Edo State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) as two persons; Comrade Odion Olaye and Mr. Saturday Oamen are laying claims to be state chairman of the union.

Comrade Olaye is however recognised by the national leadership of NURTW.

Mr. Oamen in a petition addressed to stakeholders in the union said Comrade Olaye has refused to hand over power to him following ruling by the National Industrial Court.

Oamen stated that the Akure division of the Industrial Court had on March 13th, 2018 removed Comrade Olaye with an order not to parade himself as the state chairman of Edo state council of the Union.

He said the union’s constitution allows for a maximum of two terms of four years each for all elective officers of the union.

According to him, “Olaye was elected in the year 2003 and this implies that he should have naturally finished his eight year tenure in 2011. It is therefore worrisome for him to be occupying the said office inspite of a competent court’s ruling sacking him.

“On the strength of the said judgment, with suit no NICN/BEN/12/2017, we are by this letter directing him to immediately vacate office as the state chairman of the union in strict obedience to the court order.”

National President of NURTW, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, said Comrade Olaye would continue in office pending the determination of the suit before the Court of Appeal.