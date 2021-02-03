



Determined to tackle the perennial problem of flooding in Edo State during the rainy season, the state government has finalised a plan for the procurement and installation of hydromet flood early warning system, automatic and manual weather stations and DCP-Data collection platform for river gauging throughout the state.

The project will be undertaken in conjunction with the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP).

The Edo State Project Coordinator of NEWMAP, Dr. Tom Obaseki, who disclosed this in Benin City noted that the project would be financed by the World Bank.

Dr. Obaseki said that the Federal Government had received financing from the World Bank towards the cost of the Edo State Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (EDO-NEWMAP).





He added: “We intend to apply part of the proceeds toward payments under the contract for Procurement, Installation, Training and inauguration of hydromet flood early warning system, automatic and manual weather stations and DCP-Data collection platform for River Gauging for Edo state.”

According to him, bidding would be conducted through international competitive bidding procedures, using Request for Bids (RFB) as specified in the World Bank’s procurement regulations for IPF borrowers of July 2016, Revised November 2017 and August 2018, noting that the process would be opened to all eligible bidders as defined in the procurement regulations.