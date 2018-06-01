The 18 Local Governments in Edo received N2.97 billion from the Federation Account for the month of April, the state Joint Account and Allocation Committee (JAAC) said on Friday

Mr Jenkins Osunde, Chairman, Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Edo chapter, disclosed this to newsmen after the state JAAC meeting presided over by Gov. Godwin Obaseki at Government House, Benin.

Giving a breakdown of the amount, Osunde said that N1.11 billion was for salaries of primary school teachers in the local government areas while deductions for pensions amounted to N100 million.

The Chairman of Oredo Local Government Area said that N264 million was set aside as Local Government Pensions Fund.

He stated that the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from the 18 councils increased from N187 million in April to N206 million in May.