The Benin Solidarity Movement has said there is nothing like ‘Edo-Ijaw’ in Edo State as being used by some unknown militant groups in Edo State.

It said if such term like Edo-Ijaw were accepted, then terms like “Edo Igbo”, “Bayelsa Yoruba”, “Bayelsa Calabar”, “Edo Hausa”, “Edo Europeans” and even “Bayelsa Tivs” would be used across the country.

The group was reacting to comments by the Ijaw Peoples Development Initiative (IPDI) calling on the Niger Delta Forum (NDF) to halt planned attack on Governor Godwin Obaseki.

National Coordinator of the BSM, Mr. Curtis Ugbo, in a press statement said the IPDI statement was despicable and an affront on Edo people, Governor Obaseki and the revered Benin monarch, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare 11.

Ugbo said it was a sad tale for the IPDI to call on Governor Obaseki “to act fast by implementing the demands made by the NDF”

He stated that it was absurd for the Ijaws residing in the state to claim they produce oil resources on Edo soil

According to him, “For IPDI to plead with the Ijaw militants to “dry up their gunpowder” is a way of making them feel important but we wish to state categorically for the umpteenth time that they do not have monopoly of violence.

“EDSOPADEC is an agency established to cater for the needs of oil producing communities in Edo State. For IPDI, NDF and their sponsors to seek to have a say in its affairs is like Benin Solidarity Movement or Arewa Consultative Forum insisting on their members being appointed on the board of the DESOPADEC.

“The IPDI, NDF and their sponsors/supporters should henceforth cease their ill-bred mannerism of challenging the authority of the Benin monarch. They should extend the kind of reverence they accord Ijaw monarchs to the Benin monarchy.

“If the above instruction is not adhered to by the IPDI, NDF and their cohorts the consequences on them would be better imagined.

“Our hospitality should not be misconstrued as an act of cowardice. We hold the ace.”