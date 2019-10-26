<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State, has restated his administration’s commitment to partner professionals, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), research institutions and entrepreneurs to improve the life chances of children through the application of science, technology and innovation.

Obaseki made the assertion on the occasion of NPDC/Seplat Pearls Quiz Competition/Prize Giving Ceremony held in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Obaseki said the state was making the right investments in children because it believes that the state has a future only when they (the children) have a future, adding that, that is why it launched the Edo-BEST initiative.

The governor, represented by the commissioner of Education, Mr. Jimoh Ijegbai, said that the Edo-BEST initiative is yielding results and that the changes are happening within the existing system and are spearheaded by the existing teachers.

He said rather than sacking teachers, the state is ups-skilling them and rather than punishing students, the state is encouraging them to learn, adding that the results have been so dramatic.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, Mr. Austin Avuru, represented by Chima Njoku, General Manager, Western Assets, (Seplat), said NPDC Seplat JV Pearls Quiz is an annual competition open to all secondary schools in Delta and Edo States and the objective is to improve the academic standards in both states which are their hosts.