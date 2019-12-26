<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has released N6bn for road rehabilitation and repairs across the state.

Already repair works have begun in some roads like Ezoti, Reservation road, Ekenwan axis amongst others.

Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the repair works were to enable motorists and road users have a smooth ride this yuletide.

Osagie said Obaseki places premium on infrastructure which was why he ensured roads are rehabilitated during the dry season.

He said work would intensify in the ongoing dualisation of Ekenwan road, St Saviour road and other road projects across the state.

Meanwhile, the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has frowned at the over N900m the commission paid to a contractor that it earlier awarded the St Saviour road to.

It said the contract was awarded to an Electrical Firm and records showed that the N900m was for 25 percent of job done.

Acting head of NDDC, Dr. Joi Nunieh, spoke when she led the NDDC management team to inspect the St Saviour road.

Dr. Nunieh said her visit showed that nothing was done by the contractor.

Her words: “The NDDC book said 25 percent of job done but nothing was done. The state government has taken over construction of the road which NDDC has paid N900m.”

Obaseki had in October 2018 awarded the contract for the construction of the 15km St Saviour road project at a cost of N3. 55bn and the road is expected to be completed in 30 months.