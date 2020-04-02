<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has signed the Quarantine Regulations pursuant to Section 8 of the Quarantine Act, the Public Health Law and other legislation, as the state firms up its response framework to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Entitled ‘Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020,’ the regulation gives legal backing to the response of the state government to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state is also intensifying work at its isolation facilities at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin City, even as it had taken delivery of new ventilators.

Meanwhile, in Enugu State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, ordered the complete shutdown of Ogbete main market, for non compliance with directive to traders to vacate the market as part of efforts to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

However, in Delta State, residents obeyed the restriction on movement order announced by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of the state, which came into force yesterday.

Okowa also said the three suspected cases of COVID-19 in the state have tested negative, urging the people of the state to continue to adhere to measures put in place by government to check the spread of the virus to the state.

Similarly, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, has expressed satisfaction with facilities at the recently acquired Ibom Multi-Specialty Hospital in Uyo by the state government.

The regulation bestows on the governor powers to “direct the restriction of movement within, into, or out of the local areas, particularly, the movement of persons, vehicles, aircraft, and watercraft on waterways within the state to save for transportation or movement of essential supplies such as food, water, pharmaceutical products, medical and medicines, and any other essential supplies as the governor may deem appropriate.

“It also regulates the movement for the purposes of procuring essential supplies such as food, water, pharmaceutical products and medical supplies, and any other essential supplies as the governor may deem necessary and movement of essential services personnel.”

In relation to events, public gatherings and premises, the regulation empowers the governor to restrict or prohibit the gathering of persons in the state, such as conferences, meetings, festivals, private events, religious services, public visits, and such other events, except where the written approval of the governor is obtained for such gathering.

In relation to food, drugs and other essential supply chain, hoarding and price manipulation, the governor is empowered to direct that no person shall hoard foods, drugs and other essential goods and services within the state, or refuse to provide foods, drugs and other essential goods and services within the state.

At the hospital yesterday, while facilities at the 12 room capacity were being test run, construction works and repairs were also going on in the remaining structure, part of which would hold no fewer than 28 isolated persons.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, said once the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, gives the go ahead for any victim to be transferred to the facility, the state has the capacity to hold such a person.

In Enugu State, a statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidi Aroh, said, “The shutdown was the fallout of the visit by the combined team of state government officials led by Governor Ugwuanyi and heads of security agencies in the state who were at the market to ascertain compliance with government’s order closing markets and borders.

“Following the non-compliance by traders and the urgent need to start the fumigation of the market, the state government has ordered the immediate closure of the market, including adjoining sections and Akwata.”

Delta State, yesterday, witnessed a substantial compliance with the lockdown and restriction of movement ordered by the state government as there were negligible vehicular and human movement in Asaba, the state capital, while markets and major shops complied in Warri South , Uvwie, Isoko South, Isoko North and Ukwuani LGAs of the state.





Newsmen noted that Asaba saw few vehicular and human movements in the streets, as there was presence of security agents at major junctions and roundabouts of the Asaba metropolis.

The busy Nnembisi, Summit, Okpanam, Anwai and Ibusa roads were virtually empty. Although, few vehicles were seen driving within a space of 10-15 minutes. Few number of persons were also seen walking on the roads. Also, there was no much vehicular movement on the busy Onitsha/Benin expressway.

Okowa via his verified Facebook page, said the state would continue to be on red alert to forestall any outbreak of the dreaded disease in the state.

Meanwhile, chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalist, NUJ in Delta State, Mr Michael Ikeogwu, yesterday, raised the alarm that the lives of journalists in the state are not safe.

Ikeogwu who spoke to Vanguard after he was reportedly beaten to stupor by a team of overzealous task force on environment, lamented that if a journalist after identifying himself could be attacked and assaulted by persons who are officials of the state government, he wondered what would be the fate of an ordinary man in the society.

Delta State Police command, yesterday said it had posted its men to strategic locations in the state to ensure full implementation of the 14-day lockdown ordered by Governor Okowa to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, who spoke on the level of enforcement by the police in the state, said: “We will fully implement lockdown in Delta State as ordered by the state governor.”

In Akwa Ibom State, Governor Emmanuel has expressed satisfaction over the state of the medical facilities recently acquired by government for the Ibom Multi-Specialty Hospital, Uyo.

According to a statement yesterday in Uyo, Emmanuel spoke when he was conducted round the Intensive Care Unit, Emergency Theatre, ventilators for adults and babies among others by the Chief Medical Director of the hospital and accompanied by some members of his cabinet.

Chairman Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta, Mr William Angadi, yesterday, expressed joy over the residents compliance with the lockdown directives by the state government to contain the spread of corona virus in the state.

After an intensive compliance observation tour around Bomadi and Kpakiama communities, while fielding questions from journalists, Angadi noted that the people were concerned about the deadly nature of the virus and therefore, were doing the needful to stop the spread.

In Bayelsa State, the state Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has urged local government chairmen to give priority attention to the payment of staff salaries in line with the cardinal objectives of the current administration.

Also, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday, appealed for patience and support of the populace to defeat Coronavirus as the impact of the restriction order bites harder on the people.

Wike’s appeal came as the 24 hour curfew on specific localities in capital Port Harcourt metropolis pitched the affected residents against security operatives and the enforcement task force headed by the governor.

Ewhrudjakpo who spoke at a meeting with the Chairmen in Yenagoa, stressed the need for more prudence in the face of the current economic realities necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Akwa Ibom State Council has called on the state government to liaise with NCDC, to set up diagnostic, isolation and treatment centres, considering the urgent need to improve on the state’s response capabilities.

A statement by its chairperson, Sunny James yesterday in Uyo, observed the lack of requisite infrastructure and personnel for diagnoses and treatment on a large scale.