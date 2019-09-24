<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Percy Okojie Esq., over the passing of his father, High Chief Paul Okojie, an accomplished sports tactician and public administrator.

In a statement, the governor said late Chief Okojie, who died aged 85 years, contributed significantly to sports development in the state and the country at large.

According to him, “I commiserate with Percy Okojie Esq. and family over the death of their father, late High Chief Paul Okojie, former chairman, Esan South East Local Government Area and pioneer Hockey Coach in the Midwestern Region. Late High Chief Okojie was a great sports tactician and public administrator.”

“As a well-bred hockey tactician, he was a veteran and his expertise and experience will be missed. He is renowned to have coached various hockey teams, and took the female national team to the World Cup finals in Argentina in 1978. On behalf of the state government, I extend condolences to his family and pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the loss,” Obaseki said.